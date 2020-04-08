Charlotte Lou Schaefer, 84, passed away March 29, 2020. Charlotte Lou “Charlou” Ballinger was born in El Paso, Texas, in 1935. In 1993 after living 10 years by herself in the house she had built right on the beach in Baja, Mexico, just south of Ensenada, she married Frank Schaefer.
Together when Frank retired they moved into a 40-foot motor home, and for nearly 25 years they traveled the country as “work-campers.” They did everything from camp hosts, to working for NASA, selling pumpkins in October to working at the Grand Canyon for seven seasons.
In 2012 she developed severe COPD and had to live below 6,000 feet of elevation for health reasons so they decided to “drop the anchor.” They could have chosen anywhere in the country, but she was in love with Wickenburg. They used to come here most every winter and had Dr. Firth and then Lea Way as their family physicians.
About three or four years ago she began having more medical problems so they got rid of the motor home and moved into an apartment near downtown Wickenburg. She was very happy living here, and occasionally they would slowly 4-wheel out in the desert. Charlou had a heart of gold and was the most perfect wife a man could ask for.
“How many men could have a wife that would be no further than 20-feet away from them day and night, 365 days a year for 27 years, and still be madly in love.” Rest in Peace, my love.
Charlou is survived by her husband Frank of Wickenburg; children Robin Herring, Terry Puz and Scot Herring all of Washington; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
