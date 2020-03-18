George’s Celebration of Life on Saturday, March 21 has been postponed to June due to the Corona virus. Interested in attending, please send emails to GeorgeRogersPhotos1936@gmail.com.
Condolence messages can be left at www.wickenburgfuneralhome.com. Or cards can be sent to Fran Rogers at my Father’s Retirement Ranch (400 N. Jefferson St. Wickenburg, AZ 85390). The family welcomes donations as an expression of sympathy instead of flowers, which can be sent (in George’s name) to Wickenburg Friends of Music, P.O. Box 2078, Wickenburg, AZ 85358
