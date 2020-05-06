Bette L. Vote, a high school English teacher all of her professional life, died April 27, 2020, at Mesilla Valley Hospice in Las Cruces, N.M., at the age of 76.
Born in Williston, N.D., on Jan. 8, 1944, Bette was the second daughter of Harry and Dolly Vote. She graduated from Huron (South Dakota) High School in 1962 and from the University of Northern Colorado in 1966.
For more than 30 years Bette taught English, speech and journalism, first in Morenci, Ariz., and then in Wickenburg. After she qualified to retire from the Arizona school system in 1997, she pursued her dream of living and teaching abroad – first in Manama, Bahrain, and then in Lima, Peru. Upon her retirement she moved to Las Cruces in 2003, where she designed and oversaw the building of her new home and indulged a deep interest in genealogy.
Bette was preceded in death by her parents and by an infant nephew. Survivors include a sister, Patricia Dunham (Donald) of St. Augustine, Fla; a niece, Anne Danehy (Michael) of Bath, Maine; a nephew, David (Rossana) Dunham, of Merritt Island, Fla.; and three great-nephews.
Burial will occur later in the year in Springfield, Minn; Getz Funeral Home was in charge in Las Cruces.
