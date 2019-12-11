Tom Hill of Buckeye, passed away Nov. 1, 2019 due to complications of diabetes. He was born to A.D. and Ruth Hill, (both predeceased), on Dec. 30, 1939 in Artesia, N.M.
Tom graduated from Wickenburg High School class of 1958 and served in the United States Navy from 1959-1963. He retired as an operating engineer in 2014. Tommy, (as he was known to family), is survived by wife Judi (Legally Separated); son Dwayne, daughter Ranae; sister Wanda Nabors; nieces Vicki and Kim; stepdaughters, Sheree and Rowanna; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. No services are planned at this time.
