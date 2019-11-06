Thomas Wayne Damron was born March 21, 1934, and passed away on Oct. 7, 2019. Tom also known as “The Captain,” lived essentially two very different lives. He had a great professional career starting out at Coca-Cola Bottling and ending with selling aircraft parts all over the world at Garrett Turbine Engines.
At the young age of 58 he retired and began a life of travel and woodworking, which was his real life’s passion. Tom and his wife, Joyce, spent many years living out of their various motorhomes traveling the country seeing what every small and large town had to offer. During those years, their family knew very little about where they were, how long they were staying, or where they were going next. Some referred to them as gypsies living “footloose and carefree”.
Tom and Joyce finally settled just outside of Wickenburg where Tom built, expanded and was always enhancing their property. He loved woodworking, starting in his early 40s with a small metal shed in his back yard all the way to building a fully customized woodshop in his customized shop. Tom built furniture for many friends and family, which included an all wood clock that sold at a Wickenburg Hospital fundraiser for around $2,000. He loved the outdoors, fishing, and when you got him talking, he had some great stories to tell from all their travels.
Tom is survived by his three children, Mary (Chris), Laura and Chris (Janet); four grandchildren, whom he loved very dearly, Kenneth, Christian, Alicia and Zachery, and his dog Buddy. He was preceded in death by his wife Joyce and grandson Nicholas.
A memorial service celebrating Tom’s life will be held at David’s Desert Chapel Funeral Home, 325 W. Yavapai St., Wickenburg at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wickenburg Humane Society; Tom adopted Buddy from there.
