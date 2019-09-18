Mary Lorraine Harrington Martin, age 75, passed away on Sept. 5, 2019 in Phoenix. She was the widow of Coleman Martin Sr.
Born in Wickenburg, she was the daughter of Brian Harrington (deceased) and Mary Hill Harrington Ackley. She worked as an underwriter for insurance companies for 50-plus years and retired after 17 years from U-Haul in 2015.
Lorraine enjoyed the outdoors and especially camping in the Arizona backcountry with her family and dogs. She will be remembered for the love of her family. Her courage in overcoming the struggles of cancer was an inspiration to all who knew and loved her.
Lorraine is survived by two sons Coleman Martin Jr., and John Martin; and wife, Megi; grandchildren Colby Martin, Tyler, Nathaniel and Ashli-Heather Cargin; siblings and spouses Joan and Joe Pollay, Michael and Michelle Harrington; step-siblings and spouses Tom Ackley and Loretta Linderman, and Ted and Cindy Ackley.
The funeral service will be held on Sept. 18 at 10 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 180 N. Adams St., Wickenburg, with internment immediately following at Wickenburg Cemetery, Kellis Road, Wickenburg. Arrangements handled through David’s Desert Chapel.
