Mary Ann Linder, 68, of Wickenburg passed away Nov. 26, 2019, in Sun City West. Mary was born on Nov. 15, 1951, to Geraldine and George Byrnes, in Chicago. She has two brothers (Bill and Jim) and two sisters (Jerry and Cathy).
Mary was married twice, and did some traveling. She worked as a cook for Los Caballeros and Bar 7, as well as other places. She loved cooking, barbecues and spending time with friends and loved ones.
Anyone that knew her with say that when they were in hard times in their lives that she would never hesitate to open up her heart and home to them. She just showed them the true love, friendship and hospitality without ever judging them. A truly wonderful trait that she passed on to her loving son.”
Mary is survived by her son Danny; aunt Kitty Rack; uncle Jim Rack, long time best friends Deborah Boughner and Debbie Nutt, as well as other friends and family.
A celebration of her life will be held on Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. at Falbo Park at Lake Pleasant. RSVP to Danny Linder or Jennifer Love.
Commented