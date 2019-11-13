July 11, 1981 - Oct. 31, 2019
Michael Ray Post passed away peacefully at his home in El Mirage, Oct. 31, 2019, of natural causes. Born in Las Vegas, Nev., July 11, 1981, he grew up in Williamsburg, Va., before moving to Hampton, where he completed a program in Automotive Technology at New Horizons Education Center and graduated from Phoebus High School. Mike received his welding certification at the Maricopa Skills Center in Phoenix. Returning to Virginia, he began a career as a welder in the Hampton Roads area. He later worked welding heavy equipment at the Phelps Dodge Mine in the Bagdad; became a long-haul truck driver; and most recently worked as a security guard at a resort in Phoenix.
Mike sometimes had a gruff exterior but always a tender heart. He enjoyed nature, loved animals, and treasured traditional holidays with friends or family. He had a wide variety of interests, including cooking (part of his Post family heritage), history, knives, coins, and gems. He was quick with a Google search to gather more information on these and any number of other topics. Mike was a movie buff and had an extensive DVD collection.
Mike was pre-deceased by his father, Michael Ray Taylor; grandparents, the Rev. Calvin E. Post, Sr. and Theresa Post; and great-grandfather, Frank Augustus Post, who owned a 4-star German restaurant and bakery called The Beacon in St. Joseph, Mo. He is survived by his grandparents, Curly and Mae Taylor of Tucson; long-time friends Alan and Lisa Smith of Williamsburg, Va.; and his mother, Dory Tyree, formerly Dorothy J. Post, of Wickenburg, who will miss him every minute of every day.
Funeral arrangements are private. Mike was a foodie, and in his memory, he would want you to gather some friends and go enjoy a Chinese buffet.
