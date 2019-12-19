How to protect yourself from carbon monoxide exposure

December is Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Awareness Month. Do you know the signs and symptoms? Dull headache, weakness, dizziness, nausea or vomiting, shortness of breath, confusion, blurred vision, and loss of conscious can be signs of carbon monoxide poisoning.
Carbon monoxide (CO) is a colorless and odorless gas that can that can build up in your blood stream when too much is present in the air. This can lead to serious tissue damage or death.
Burning gasoline, wood, propane, charcoal, or other fuel can produce carbon monoxide. Improperly ventilated appliances and engines, particularly in a tightly sealed or enclosed space, may allow carbon monoxide to accumulate to dangerous levels.
Tips to protect yourself from carbon monoxide exposure:
- Use and install a battery operated or battery back-up CO detector in your home. If the detector sounds, leave your home immediately and call 911.
- If you experience the symptoms of CO poisoning such as feeling dizzy, light-headed, or nauseous, seek prompt medical help.
- Don’t use a generator, charcoal grill, camp stove, or other gasoline or charcoal burning devices inside your home, basement, or garage, or near a window.
- Don’t run a car or truck inside a garage attached to your house, even if you leave the door open.
- Don’t burn anything in a stove or fireplace that isn’t vented.
- Don’t heat your house with a gas oven.
- Don’t use a generator, pressure washer, or any gasoline-powered engine less than 20 feet from any window, door, or, vent. Use an extension cord that is more than 20 feet long to keep the generator at a safe distance.
For more information: Visit Centers for Disease Control and Prevention - CO Poisoning .
Information provided by Arizona Department of Health Services
