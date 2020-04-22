COVID-19 case reported in Wickenburg, then retracted

By Shawn Byrne
Sun Editor
Arizona Department of Health Services reported on Tuesday, April 21 that 1-5 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed each in Wickenburg (85390 zip code) and Wittmann (85361). However, the data was rechecked today, Wednesday, April 22 and showed zero cases for Wickenburg. The 1-5 range for Wittmann was confirmed.
“Yesterday's zip code report showed 1-5 in Wickenburg and today's shows 0; do not know if the error was yesterday or today,” Terrie Davidson, Wickenburg Community Hospital community relations manager told The Sun in an email. “We will continue to watch it every morning and let you know what tomorrow brings.”
Davidson also said WCH Assurance and Infection Prevention Manager Karen Smith told hospital administrators she only had the same information, as it all comes from AZDHS.
AZDHS warns against using its zip code data to determine whether or not residents of a particular zip code are or are not at risk of COVID-19. Counts include those who have tested positive whether their infection occurred two months ago and have recovered, or the counts could include those who became infected two weeks ago and are still active.
WCH posted a flyer on its Facebook page, which states that “(a)ll results for Wickenburg and surrounding areas are based on patient’s residing zip code. Data is reported to us through the Arizona State Health Department regardless of test site location.” A Wickenburg resident who tests positive in Phoenix would be counted in the Wickenburg data.
As of Tuesday, 2,738 cases have been confirmed in Maricopa County, and 72 individuals in Yavapai County. Statewide, 5,459 people have been infected with COVID-19, leading to 229 deaths as of Wednesday. AZDHS has a notice on its website as of 10:50 a.m. Wednesday its data dashboard is experiencing technical issues.
It is important to remember that the best way to prevent COVID-19 is to avoid being exposed by staying at home. The risk can be further be averted by washing your hands, avoid touching your face, avoid close contact (within 6 feet), cover coughs and sneezes, and wear a mask.
