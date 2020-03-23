Area school districts offering meals for children during closures

Gov. Doug Ducey and Arizona Schools Superintendent Kathy Hoffman announced on Sunday, March 15 that all public schools in Arizona were to be closed at least through March 27 and extended that on Friday March 21 to April 10, and “(s)chool administrators should develop a plan to continue breakfast and lunch services” for students.
Wickenburg Unified School District, Aguila Elementary, Congress Elementary, Morristown Elementary and Model Creek School in Yarnell each have announced plans to provide meals for children.
Free meals will be available starting Monday, March 23. It’s important to note that children must be present at the time for pickup, according to the United States Department of Agriculture. These meals will be provided to any child 18-years-old or younger, regardless of where they attend school.
Wickenburg Unified is offering grab and go meals from 9-10 a.m. at four locations:
Hassayampa Elementary, 195 E. Coconino St.;
Wickenburg High School, 1090 S. Vulture Mine Road;
Festival Foothills Elementary, 26252 Desert Vista Blvd. in Buckeye;
299th Avenue and Patton Road in Wittmann (when accessible).
Other grab and go lunch sites:
Aguila – Aguila Elementary, 50023 N. 514th Ave., 10-11 a.m. curbside pickup (may add breakfast at a later date)
Congress – Congress Elementary, 26400 S. Tenderfoot Hill Road, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. (Sign ups are requested at congressdistrict.org/parents or call the school at (928) 427-9850 by 10 a.m. the day prior.)
Morristown Elementary will be sending out a bus with grab and go breakfast and lunch for each present child. Visit www.morristowneld75.org/Coronavirus-Updates for a complete list of locations and times of where and when the bus will stop. There will also be an option to pick up meals at the school, 25950 W. Rockaway Hills Road, from 10-11 a.m.
Model Creek School, 18912 Hays Ranch Road in Peeples Valley began meal deliveries and pickups March 18. The bus delivery schedule begins at 11:03 a.m., and visit http://www.modelcreekschool.org/home/wellness for a complete list of delivery locations and times. Meals can also be picked up at the school starting at 11:15 a.m.
There was no information available about meal pickups from Nadaburg Unified School District in Wittmann by deadline.
