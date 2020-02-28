Maricopa County becomes largest county to approve Second Amendment sanctuary measure

PHOENIX – The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, in a tense public meeting Wednesday morning, voted 4-1 to declare Maricopa a “Second Amendment Preservation County.”
The resolution follows a growing movement of “Second Amendment sanctuaries” across the United States. Although there is no set definition of the term, it refers to states, counties and municipalities that adopt resolutions rejecting gun laws that could infringe on the Second Amendment’s right to bear arms. How measures are enforced varies by place.
The terminology was coined after sanctuary cities, which try to protect undocumented communities by restricting the use of public resources to cooperate with federal immigration agencies.
Board of Supervisors Chairman Clint Hickman said he introduced the resolution to represent his constituents’ views. Hickman said his district encompasses a majority of the West Valley and borders La Paz and Yavapai counties – which already have adopted sanctuary measures. Mohave and Yavapai counties also have declared themselves “gun sanctuary cities.”
Supervisor Steve Gallardo of District 5 emphatically disagreed with his four colleagues, who moved the resolution forward only on condition that the last paragraph be removed.
In the original draft of the resolution, the last paragraph stipulated county resources can’t be used to infringe Second Amendment rights. With the exclusion, the Maricopa County resolution became more of a symbolic decree for gun rights.
During the heated public meeting, Gallardo took a strong stance against the resolution – criticizing fellow supervisors for acting hastily on an issue where lives are at risk.
In his impassioned speech, he mentioned the 1997 shooting of Mary Rose Wilcox, a Maricopa County supervisor who, Gallardo said, was shot by an individual who “never went through a background check, never had a mental health evaluation but was in possession of a firearm.”
“How insensitive for us to adopt something like that without even talking about the true cause of gun violence?” he asked.
Gallardo also said Maricopa County supervisors are great at putting their partisanship aside to get work done, and he never thought he would strongly oppose his peers on an issue until now.
“It’s not a county issue if someone’s rights have been violated,” Gallardo said. “As our attorney just stated, they have an avenue to the courts to deal with it, not for us.”
People from both sides of the aisle came to the meeting to express either their support or dissent. Opponents voiced concerns over the resolution’s failure to address protecting the public from gun violence.
One group in attendance was Moms Demand Action, a grassroots organization that advocates for gun reform across the nation. Volunteer Laura Hudson said although she’s glad the last paragraph was struck down, her main concern is the precedent it will set for future legislation for gun reform in Arizona.
“We are here because we feel like this amendment is unnecessary and really doesn’t hold any legal matter,” she said. “But it sets a precedent, and leaves a door open for personal interpretation of the Constitution, and we’re concerned that it’s going to make our citizens less safe.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.