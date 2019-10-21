Wickenburg Police authorities say its K-9 Officer Hiro chased down a man wanted for failing to register as a sex offender after the man took off running from WPD officers Saturday.
Hiro and his partner, Officer Zachary LaJeunesse, were on patrol in the area of Tegner Street and Cavaness Avenue when Lajeunesse spotted a vehicle that was on a recent information bulletin regarding a subject who had a felony arrest warrant, according to WPD public information officer Lt. Amy Sloane in a statement.
The warrant was from Maricopa County Superior Court for probation violation/failing to register as a sex offender.
The officers pulled the vehicle over for a traffic stop in the 700 block of Weaver Street. LaJeunesse saw that the alleged driver, later identified as Marco Antonio Ramirez, matched the description of the wanted person, but the officer reported he was given a different name and date of birth when the driver was contacted.
The officer tried to detain Ramirez, who purportedly took off running south on Weaver Street and then west down an alleyway between Cavaness and Swilling avenues.
Officer LaJeunesse deployed K-9 Hiro, who apprehended the fleeing suspect.
Ramirez was treated for injuries sustained when Hiro detained him and then was taken to the Fourth Avenue Jail in Phoenix for the felony warrant.
Ramirez was also arrested for obstruction, resisting arrest and driving with a suspended license.
Information provided by Wickenburg Police Department
