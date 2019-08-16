The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is seeking to locate 47-year-old Charles Gregory Jones from Ashfork for the Attempted Murder of his 69-year-old mother at her home on Rocky Hill Road in Ashfork. A $500,000 warrant has been issued.
Jones is a male, white, 6’ in height, 195 lbs with brown hair and green eyes. He took his mother’s vehicle which is also being sought. It is a 2005 silver Honda 4dr, CRV, license ABN 7839. Jones is likely in possession of a handgun and knife and considered armed and dangerous.
Background - Last night, August 15, 2019, about 10:45 PM, deputies were dispatched to the home on Rocky Hill Road based on reports Jones was on his mother’s property in violation of an order of protection. Jones was able to flee with his mother’s car prior to arrival of deputies. Once on scene, deputies found Jones’ 69-year-old mother inside the house suffering from numerous stab wounds to her chest and extremities along with possible broken bones. The victim was airlifted to Flagstaff Medical Center and as of this morning her injuries, although extensive, are not considered life threatening.
An extensive search for the suspect is underway. If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Jones and/or the Honda CRV, please call 911. Yavapai Silent Witness is offering a $500 reward for any tip leading the arrest of Jones. Call Silent Witness at 1800-932-3232 or go to yavapaisw.com to send a tip online.
