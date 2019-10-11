Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking for the public’s help in identifying a set of human remains that MCSO discovered in May near Wickenburg.
The FBI released a Violent Criminal Apprehension Alert (ViCAP) on Tuesday, Oct. 8. MCSO detectives discovered “skeletal remains of an unidentified male in the outlying area of Wickenburg,” according to the alert.
The conditions of the bones were in such a state that forensic analysts could only provide a time of death ranging from five to 25 years ago, according to MCSO Det. Timothy Robinson.
“We have to keep some things under wraps,” Robinson told The Sun. “Hopefully, we can find something to go down a rabbit hole.”
A sketch has been provided depicting what the dead male may have looked like. Authorities describe him as being white or Hispanic, 18-40 years old, and about 5-feet-6-inches to 5-10 in height.
“We released this in hopes it could spark something,” Robinson said. “Even if it’s nothing, we’d like to get the public involved.”
Evidence collected at the scene helped law enforcement officials determine it was homicide, according to the alert.
If anyone has information regarding this case, contact Robinson at (602) 876-4843 or t_robinson@mcso.maricopa.gov.
