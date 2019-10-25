Vehicle fire at Tegner Street roundabout stalls traffic

A Carroll Auto Transport car-hauler out of Hermiston, Oregon caught fire at about 11:30 a.m. Friday morning in the southbound lanes of U.S. 93 just before the Tegner Street roundabout. Smoke from a rear-tire blaze had Wickenburg Fire Department working hard to put it out. Wickenburg Police was on scene stopping and diverting traffic into town. There were a total of seven vehicles being hauled, and the driver separated the truck from the trailer. There didn’t look to be any injuries. When the scene would be cleared and traffic allowed to flow through the roundabout was not known at the time.
