Wickenburg Community Hospital & Clinics (WCH) reports an employee has tested positive for COVID-19. “Due to privacy laws and confidentiality reasons, we cannot disclose the employee’s name or work department. We can share that this employee is not clinical and is in a non-patient care position at Wickenburg Community Hospital,” said Dede Schmallen, chief human resources officer. “We can also share that the employee is currently asymptomatic and feeling well at this time.” The Wickenburg Sun has confirmed the employee is not working at this time.
According to Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) guidelines, the employee will be allowed to return to work 10 days after symptoms first appeared and at least 3 days (72 hours) have passed since resolution of fever (including chills, rigor and body/muscle aches) without the use of fever reducing medications and there is an improvement in respiratory symptoms (including shortness of breath, cough, sore throat, and loss of taste or smell).
“From the beginning of the COVID-19 health crisis, Wickenburg Community Hospital and Clinics has taken steps to limit employee risk and focused on the health and safety of all our employees and patients,” said Jim Tavary, president and CEO. “Out of an abundance of caution, we will continue to do so. This includes repeated cleaning and disinfecting of all work and patient waiting areas, requiring employees to wear masks, be consistent in our hand washing and use of hand sanitizer, continue to practice social distancing and continue to temperature screen individuals who are entering our facilities.”
Infection Prevention Manager Karen Smith RN, remains in close contact with the CDC, ADHS, and town officials, Wickenburg Fire Department Chief Ed Temerowski and Wickenburg Police Department Lt. Amy Sloane to monitor government and public health developments to determine if any additional steps need to be taken.
For more information please visit https://www.wickhosp.com/coronavirus-news/
