ADEQ issues fish consumption warning for Horsethief Basin Lake

A fish consumption advisory for largemouth bass caught from Horsethief Basin Lake in Yavapai county has been issued by Arizona Department of Environmental Quality and Arizona Game and Fish Department. (Photo by Eric Szkodny/U.S. Geological Survey)

Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ), and Arizona Game and Fish Department (AGFD) have issued a fish consumption advisory for largemouth bass caught from Horsethief Basin Lake in Yavapai County and south of the community of Crown King. This advisory is based on recent analysis of fish tissue data that indicate elevated levels of mercury.

ADEQ recommends that adults limit consumption of largemouth bass from Horsethief Basin Lake to 2.5 ounces (uncooked weight) per week and children 12 years of age and younger limit consumption to 2 ounces (uncooked weight) per month.

Generally, contaminant levels found in water are significantly lower than those found in fish tissue. Therefore, fishing, bird watching and other recreational activities at the lake are not affected by this advisory and continue to be encouraged.

Fish are an excellent source of protein and can be an important part of a healthy, diverse diet as they are low in saturated fat. The American Heart Association recommends people eat at least two fish or seafood meals every week. The public health recommendations in this advisory are based on frequent and long-term consumption of fish, not infrequent or occasional fish meals. AGFD and ADEQ maintain a Green Light Fisheries program listing fish species from specific waters that may be consumed without limits.

Information provided by ADEQ