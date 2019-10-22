Gov. Doug Ducey has ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset Tuesday, Oct. 22 to honor Private First Class Antonio Garcia of Peoria, who died Sunday during a training exercise in Fort Stewart, Georgia. Flags will also be lowered on day of interment, which has not yet been set.
“Arizona mourns the tragic loss of Private First Class Antonio Garcia,” Ducey said in a statement. “Pfc. Garcia had taken an oath to defend our nation. He served honorably and will be remembered for his commitment to duty and willingness to serve. My sincerest condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.
“In honor of Pfc. Garcia’s life and service, I’ve ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff.”
Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are encouraged to join in this tribute.
Information provided by Arizona Department of Administration
