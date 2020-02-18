Gov. Doug Ducey ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset today, Feb. 18 in honor of White Mountain Apache Police Officer David Kellywood.
Kellywood was killed in the line of duty Monday, Feb. 17 while responding to a report of gunshots fired south of Pinetop-Lakeside. Kellywood joined the department nine months ago after graduating from the police academy. Born in McNary, Kellywood was a member of the White Mountain Apache Tribe.
“Arizona mourns the death of Officer David Kellywood of the White Mountain Apache Police Department,” Ducey said. “This heartbreaking loss is another reminder of the danger our law enforcement officers face every day to keep others safe. Our prayers are with Officer Kellywood’s wife, children and loved ones as well as the White Mountain Apache Tribe.
“In honor of Officer Kellywood’s life and service, I am ordering flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff.”
Information provided by Arizona Department of Administration
