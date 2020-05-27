Brush Fire on OX Ranch

Multiple agencies are fighting a fire from the air and ground on the OX Ranch in the Congress area. Smoke can be seen from Wickenburg. The size is estimated at 100 acres and the fire is on the move as of 4 PM Wednesday.
