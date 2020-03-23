Delays on southbound SR 89 near Yarnell expected Monday, March 23

Arizona Department of Transportation is advising drivers to plan for intermittent delays of up to 20 minutes on southbound SR 89 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, March 23 near Yarnell. Maintenance crews are scheduled to remove large rocks from the roadway from milepost 276 to milepost 275.
Motorists should allow extra travel time while the following restrictions are in place:
Southbound SR 89 will have intermittent closures of up to 20 minutes.
Flaggers will direct traffic through the work zone.
A 10-foot vehicle-width restriction will be in place.
Drivers should proceed with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at (855) 712-8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT's Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.
Information provided by ADOT
