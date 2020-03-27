Daytime lane closures on US 60 between Wenden and Aguila scheduled for March 30 – April 2

Arizona Department of Transportation is advising drivers to plan for alternating lane closures on east- and westbound U.S. 60 between Wenden Hillside Drive (milepost 62) in Wenden and Eagle Eye Avenue (milepost 85) in Aguila while crews complete crack-fill work.
The preservation work, which protects against erosion and extends the life of the pavement, is scheduled from 6:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, March 30 – Thursday, April 2.
Drivers are asked to use caution around construction personnel and equipment while the following restrictions are in place:
- U.S. 60 will be narrowed to one lane.
- Flaggers will direct drivers through the work zone.
- The speed limit will be reduced to 35 mph.
ADOT is working to preserve pavement conditions on several roadways this fall. To find out why this work is so important, and where other projects are scheduled to occur, visit the project webpage.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, please call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855.712.8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT's Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.
Information provided by Arizona Department of Transportation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.