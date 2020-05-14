Town declines to file against 3 businesses that defied governor’s orders

The owners of Bedoian’s Bakery & Bistro, Deb’s Horseshoe Café, and Lydia’s La Canasta were notified by the Town of Wickenburg it would not be pursuing charges for conducting dine-in operations in violation of Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive orders. From left to right: Kristy Bedoian, JoAnn Zimpher (Trader J’s), Victor Bedoian, attorney Anthony Ramirez, Debra Thompson, and Lydia Abril at a press conference Thursday (May 14) at Deb’s Horseshoe Café. (Shawn Byrne/Sun photo)