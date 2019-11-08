Why are flags at half-staff today, Nov. 8, 2019?

Gov. Doug Ducey has ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday, Nov. 8 for the Celebration of Life ceremony for Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Detention Officer Gene Lee who died in the line of duty.
Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are encouraged to join in this tribute.
Information provided by Arizona Department of Administration
