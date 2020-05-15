Town begins reopening facilities and services
Town of Wickenburg announced Thursday (May 14) it is reopening some of its facilities and services Saturday (May 15) and Monday. A statement from the Town posted on its Facebook page said the facilities and services that are reopening are “for residents to use at their own risk and own pace with physcial distancing and CDC guidelines in place.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s statewide Stay-At-Home Executive Order 2020-33 expires Friday, May 15. New Executive Order 2020-36, “Stay Healthy, Return Smarter, Return Stronger” will go into effect on Saturday, May 16, and focuses on continued physical distancing, increased testing, and new guidelines for businesses while in Phase I of the White House Guidelines for Reopening.
As Arizona continues its phased reopening and the Town Parks and Recreation teams work to sanitize, prepare and incorporate recommended cleaning procedures, the following Town of Wickenburg facilities and services will reopen for residents to use at their own risk and own pace with physical distancing and CDC guidelines in mind:
• May 16 - playgrounds, pickleball courts, basketball courts,
tennis courts and ramadas
• May 16 - public bathroom facilities located at Town Hall and
at Coffinger, Maguire, Boetto and Sunset Parks
• May 18 – Town Hall and the Public Service Center
• May 18 – facility rentals for gatherings of ten or less with
appropriate physical distancing measures in place
• June 1 – Wickenburg Municipal Swimming Pool with limited operations of "Lap Swim Only" while in Phase I.
The splash pad at Sunset Park will remain closed until further notice. The Town is actively developing protocols that will facilitate the reopening of the splash pad while still supporting physical distancing measures and following all CDC guidelines.
The Wickenburg Public Library and Learning Center will remain closed until further notice but will implement a “Curbside Pickup” option starting on Monday, May 18.
Town Council Meetings will be closed to the public while in Phase I of the White House Guidelines for Reopening, but continue to be accessible via technology-based solutions. For more information, visit http://wickenburgaz.org/.
Remember to stay home if you are not feeling well, wash your hands frequently and practice physical distancing.
