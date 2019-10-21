Taxi driver arrested on weapon, drug charges

Wickenburg Police authorities say a 26-year-old Wickenburg resident was arrested on a weapon and drug charges, including fentanyl, late Saturday night.
Justus Sean Staples was working for a local taxi company at about 9 p.m. Oct. 19 when he was located in the area of Wickenburg Way and Tegner Street. WPD detectives were granted a search warrant earlier on Saturday, believing Staples was involved in the unlawful distribution of drugs, according to WPD public information officer Lt. Amy Sloane in a statement.
After Staples was taken into custody, Wickenburg Special Response Team members served a search warrant at Staples’s residence in the 100 block of Henderson Street.
Officers came upon a 17-year-old female in the residence. She was later released to her mother.
A search of the residence allegedly yielded multiple fentanyl pills, narcotic drugs, drug paraphernalia, and a handgun.
Staples was taken to the Fourth Avenue Jail in Phoenix. He was charged with possession of narcotic drugs for sale, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a weapon during a drug offense, and possession of a prescription drug, all felonies.
Information provided by Wickenburg Police Department
