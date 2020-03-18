Mayor proclaims state of local emergency

Mayor Rui Pereira signed a Proclamation Declaration of Local Emergency for the Town of Wickenburg on Wednesday, March 18 due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Pereira said in a live video on The Wickenburg Sun’s Facebook page that the proclamation only applies to Town-related business and not the local business community.
“The purpose of this proclamation is to allow a rapid response to maintain continuity of government during these uncertain times,” the mayor said. “This proclamation reinforces that we will follow federal, state, and county guidelines for the safety of our community.”
A statement on Town of Wickenburg letterhead was released, and the Town’s management team explained that measures were put into place and were effective immediately.
The Town’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) has opened to closely monitor Town personnel, daily operations and public interest activities. Daily Incident Action Plans have been developed, and public safety personnel are in contact with the Maricopa County Department of Emergency Management 24/7 through the EOC.
Public safety outreach programs such as Explorers, Coffee with a Cop, and public fingerprinting have been suspended.
Only residents experiencing an emergency health situation will be allowed entry into the fire station. Service requests will be scheduled at a later date or referred to an appropriate agency.
The statement reiterated Town board and commission meetings would be held when needed and necessary. Council meetings will continue to be held in the same manner as its March 16 meeting. Council members will participate by telephone or in person in the Town Hall Council Chambers. A public audience will not be allowed, and public comments will be limited to an as-needed basis regarding particular public hearing items. Call in procedures will be made available on the Council agenda.
Residents and interested parties can watch the proceedings on cable Channel 11, Town Facebook Live or Wickenburg Sun Facebook live.
The library was closed Wednesday, March 18 until further notice. Town parks continue to remain open at this time, but the restrooms are closed. All Parks and Recreation classes and programs have been suspended, including facility rentals and scheduled events with gatherings of 10 or more people. In fact, all public events with a gathering of 10 or more people have been postponed or canceled. For more information on previously scheduled events or facility rentals, email Pamela Green at pgreen@wickenburgaz.org.
The mayor and Town continue to recommend to everyone that healthy habits, including social distancing, be practiced. Center for Disease Control (CDC) defines social distancing in regards to COVID-19 as "remaining out of congregrate settings, avoiding mass gatherings, and maintaining distance (approximately 6 feet) from others when possible."
Everyone is asked to follow these healthy habits:
- Wash your hands often.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with an elbow or tissue.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently used objects and surfaces.
- Stay home when you’re sick and avoid close contact with others.
The Town is also asking residents to utilize the resources available on the Town website (wickenburgaz.org) rather than coming to Town Hall, such as paying bills.
“We want to be here to assist you, but we can’t perform our mission if we become ill, too,” Mayor Pereira said. “COVID-19 will have social, emotional, and economic impacts to our community, but I also know that in time life as we know it will return to normal.”
For more information, visit these websites: Wickenburg Community Hospital (wickhosp.com), Maricopa County Department of Health (Maricopa.gov), Arizona Department of Health (azdhs.gov), and Center for Disease Control (cdc.gov).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.