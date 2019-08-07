Drivers who travel the US 60 between Wickenburg and Surprise will need to plan for delays near Morristown beginning on Thursday, Aug. 8, and ending on Thursday, Aug. 15, as the Arizona Department of Transportation completes asphalt repairs. Morristown is located on the US 60 approximately 10 miles east of Wickenburg. ADOT reminds drivers to slow down and use caution around construction personnel and equipment while the following restrictions are in place:
- From 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, workers will have the right lane of eastbound U.S. 60 closed from the railroad overpass in Morristown to State Route 74.
- From 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, the right lane of westbound U.S. 60 will be closed between SR 74 and the railroad overpass in Morristown.
There will be no restrictions over the weekend. Work is scheduled to resume in the same section of US 60 as follows during the week of Aug. 12: The left lane of US 60 will be closed in both directions from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, through Thursday, Aug. 15. The right lanes will remain open in both directions.
