On Tuesday December 10, 2019 just after 5pm, the Wickenburg Police Department received a call from a school administrator from the Vulture Peak Middle School who expressed concerns about a student. The concerns involved the student making threats to carry out a school shooting. WPD officers contacted the 13-year-old 8th grader and detained him for questioning.
Detectives interviewed the student, as well as several witnesses and school staff members. At the conclusion of the investigation, the student was placed under arrest and booked into the Maricopa County Durango Juvenile Facility for Terroristic Threats and Interference with an Educational Institution, both felony charges.
The staff at the Vulture Peak Middle School and Wickenburg Police Department continue to work together to ensure all safety and security protocols are followed and that staff, parents and students feel safe.
We encourage anyone who has concerns about an individual or becomes aware of threats to harm others to immediately contact WPD.
Information provided by WPD.
