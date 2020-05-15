Brush fire contained near Wickenburg

A 50-acre brush fire, which initially threatened three homes near Wickenburg, was stopped this afternoon by multiple agencies. Crews and engines from Wickenburg Fire Department, Bureau of Land Management and Circle City/Morristown Fire Department responded on the ground, while three SEATs (single engine air tankers) and a helitack crew fought the blaze from the air. The chopper dipped water from Palm Lake, located inside the Hassayampa River Preserve, and dropped it on the fire as the fire made a run to the north. The fire was contained by about 4 PM, according to WFD Chief Ed Temerowski.
Due to rough terrain, a hot shot crew was summoned to mop up the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.