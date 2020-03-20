WICKENBURG, AZ (March 20, 2020) – 34 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Maricopa County, 1 COVID-19 case confirmed in Yavapai County, and zero COVID-19 confirmed cases in Wickenburg and surrounding areas.
In order to create a safe and secure environment for patients and health care workers during the COVID-19 outbreak, limited visitation has been implemented in all Wickenburg Community Hospital and Clinic facilities.
Patients may have one healthy adult visitor (those not experiencing any flu-like symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, headache or tiredness, for example) during the restriction period. Visitors under the age of 12 will not be allowed in patient care areas of the hospital.
According to Peter Stachowicz, Chief Ambulatory Services Officer, “We are encouraging patients to avoid rescheduling appointments for diagnostic and treatment services until they have communicated with their provider who has written the order. COVID-19 may take months to completely clear out, and we need to work with the patient and their provider to determine if the need for this order is higher than the risk of potential infection before we reschedule”.
