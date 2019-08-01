Congress man injured in parking lot accident

Twenty-seven-year-old Andrew J. Prisbrey of Congress has been transported to Wickenburg Community Hospital for treatment of head injuries after the car he was driving crashed through the parking lot wall at Safeway at 10 a.m. today. According to Wickenburg Police Lt. Amy Sloane, eyewitnesses reported Prisbrey appeared to have had a seizure while driving just prior to the accident.
Police, fire and ambulance crews rescued Prisbrey from the 1991 Honda Civic, which had taken out about 10 feet of block wall on the east side of the parking lot.
