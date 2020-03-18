By Deb Miller
Sun Correspondent
Yarnell American Legion Post 79 will hold a pancake breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 28 to raise funds for the Wounded Warrior Project. On Thursdays the kitchen is open to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. serving burgers. Friday dinners are from 5 to 7 p.m. followed by karaoke until 11 p.m. The post is located at 22911 S. Looka Way in Yarnell. Call (928) 427-3735 for more information.
Yarnell Regional Community Center will conduct a Yavapai County Government Community Health Services food handler class at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 2. The focus of the class will be upon food safety. The class will be free for those who volunteer at the center and $15 for non-volunteers. Cash or check only. Contact the community center at (928) 427-6347 for more information.
Free blood pressure checks are available at the center from 11 a.m. to noon every Tuesday, performed by Yarnell Fire District personnel. Every Monday from 4 to 6 p.m. is game night at the center. All are welcome.
The center offers the second Poetry in Motion workshop about writing poetry hosted by David Devaney. The workshop is scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 19. David suggests that participants consider writing haikus about March for Meals as a focus for poetic efforts. He is hoping a team of poets can be formed for the upcoming March for Meals event planned at 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, March 21. The march raises funds for the center’s Meals On Wheels program, which is the center’s outreach program to feed people at home whether they can pay or not. Those who join the March for Meals march will receive prizes for the biggest team, most spirit and biggest donation. Leaving from the center, marchers will walk to the Dollar General and back to the center. Lunch is free for marchers, and there will be live music at the end of the walk. Registration donations are $10 per person or $5 per person for groups of five or more. Register online at www.yarnellcommunitycenter.org/march-for-meals. The first 50 people to register will receive a free water bottle. Contact the community center at (928) 427-6347 for more information.
From 3 - 5:30 p.m. on Friday, March 27 Pastor David Hicks and Sue Henley will team up for an end of life challenges event at the community center. They plan to cover many important issues concerning when spouses die and what the other partner will need to do to get ready for that difficult time of life.
A birding event is scheduled with Cheryl Remmerde in Congress at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 11. Contact Jerry Florman for this and other Club Yarnell/community center events listed above at (602) 399-1679 for more information.
Yarnell Water Improvement Association will hold its annual meeting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 28 at the Yarnell Regional Community Center at 22302 S. Highway 89 in Yarnell. Attendance is open to all, although only YWIA members or their designated proxy may vote. The monthly regular board meeting will be held immediately after the annual meeting. For more information contact YWIA customer service office via email at yarnellwateraz@gmail.com or by phone at (928) 445-0551 Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Yarnell Public Library hosts Readers Delight Book Chat from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. on the second Monday of each month. Readers are invited to the library to discuss whatever books they are reading and to share their reading experience with others. Coffee and cookies will be available.
A free computer class at the library will be offered from 1 - 3 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24 which will cover basic beginner tips and tricks for selling on eBay. Computer classes are for Microsoft PC users and will commence when there are at least three confirmed students. Please sign up by noon the day before a class.
The library offers Learning Enrichment Goes On (LEGO) for all ages from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. on the fourth Monday of each month. All are invited to come and enjoy playing with LEGO blocks.
The library will host a master gardener program session from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18 on container gardening and how to plant a garden. Attendees are welcome to come in and ask gardening questions to two master gardeners through the Extension Office and University of Arizona. Contact the library at (928) 427-3191 to learn more about any of these library events.
