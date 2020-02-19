By Deb Miller
Sun Correspondent
Free computer class available at library Tuesdays.
Yarnell Public Library hosts Readers Delight Book Chat from 12:30-1:30 p.m. on the second Monday of each month. Readers are invited to the library to discuss the books they are reading and to share their reading experience with others. Coffee and cookies will be available.
A free computer class at the library on how to create new folders, copy or move items, delete and rename documents or photos is scheduled for 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25. The classes are for Microsoft PC users and will commence when there are at least three confirmed students. Please sign up by noon the day before a class.
The master gardener program at the library presents an opportunity to ask your gardening questions to the two master gardeners from the extension office and University of Arizona. A talk is scheduled from 12:30-1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26 and will include information on pruning and fertilizing.
The library offers Learning Enrichment Goes On (LEGO) for all ages from 12:30-2:30 p.m. on the fourth Monday of each month beginning Monday, Feb. 24. All are invited to come and enjoy playing with LEGO blocks. To learn more about any of these events, call the library at (928) 427-3191.
Model Creek School will hold a PTSO dinner from 4:30-5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20 followed by family math night from 5-6:30 p.m. Trimester 2 report cards will be distributed on Friday, Feb. 21. An integrated action plan meeting is set from 3:40-4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25.
The school requests donations of mouse pads and corded mice for the computer lab, band aids in all sizes, backpacks, breath mints, cough drops, and tissues. The student garden needs soaker hoses, a garden tiller, weed block and tomato cages. For more information, call Mrs. Deanna Hurst at the school at (928) 427-3347.
The state of Arizona has a law that will benefit both taxpayers and school children. The tax credit reduces tax liability by the amount donated. Individuals can donate $200 and married couples can donate $400. The form to use for this credit is Arizona Income Tax form 322. The tax credit form is available on the school’s website at http://www.modelcreekschool.org/ or in the school office.
Yarnell Regional Community Center’s Club Yarnell will host Hawaii night from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 with the Flormans’ recent vacation slides, video and luau potluck. The center hosts game night from 4-6 p.m. every Monday, and free blood pressure checks performed by Yarnell Fire District personnel are available from 11 a.m. to noon every Tuesday. For more information on Club Yarnell events, call Jerry Florman at (602) 399-1679.
Yarnell Presbyterian Church offers tai chi classes led by Bill Chaplin at 9 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Saturday mornings. Yoga classes led by Rebecca Hagman are held at 2 p.m. Thursdays. For more information, call the church at (928) 427-3421.
Yarnell’s American Legion Post 79 invites the public to come on Thursdays when its kitchen is open from 5-7 p.m. serving burgers. Friday dinners are from 5-7 p.m., followed by karaoke until 11 p.m. The post is located at 22911 S. Looka Way. For more information, call the post at (928) 427-3735.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.