Susan Marshall
Sun Correspondent
PTSA collects Box Tops 4 Education all year long. Box Tops is changing to fit today’s families. The new and improved Box Tops mobile app uses state-of-the-art technology to scan your store receipt, find participating products and instantly add Box Tops to your school’s earnings online. Cut and clip Boxtops are still being accepted and can be dropped off at the school or at the GFWC Morristown Library on Tuesday afternoons from 3 to 5 p.m. and Thursday afternoon from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Box Tops 4 Education website is www.boxtops4education.com for additional information.
The Parent-Teacher-Student Association (PTSA), Mr. Trad and the students of Morristown Elementary would like to thank the community who brought their vehicles in Saturday, Sept. 28, for a carwash and/or made a donation to support this fundraiser for the 8th Grade Trip in Spring.
The Governing Board meeting will be held Monday, Oct. 9 at 6 p.m. in the Morristown School Library. Parents and community members are always welcome.
School will not be in session from Monday, Oct. 17 through Friday, Oct. 11 for Fall Break and will resume on Monday, Oct. 14.
The next Morristown Elementary School Volleyball games are Thursday, Oct. 3 (home) against Wickenburg Christian Academy at 3:30 p.m. and Tuesday, Oct. 15 (home) against Congress at 3:30 p.m. Snacks are needed for the home game concession stand. Sales from the concession stand support the sports department through the PTSA.
The Morristown PTSA’s annual Fall Festival will be on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 3 to 6 p.m. Activities include games and a cakewalk with cakes, cupcakes, cookies and pies, as well as delicious food. Help is needed with all aspects of the festival, including set up/take down, volunteering one or two hours at a game and bringing cakes, cupcakes, cookies and pies for the cakewalk. Call the school at (623) 546-5100 for more information.
Breakfast and lunch are offered free during the school year, with breakfast served 7:40 a.m. to 8 a.m. and lunch starting at 11:30 a.m.( Milk is offered with all meals). Students arriving at school late (after 8 a.m.) will not be served breakfast. These guidelines are necessary to allow the cook time to prepare for lunch and children to be in their classrooms on time. Program benefits and services are available to all children without regard to race, sex, handicap, age or national origin. If a child has been determined by a doctor to be handicapped and it would prevent the child from eating the regular school meal, the school will make any substitutions prescribed by the doctor. When a substitution is needed, there will be no extra charge for the meal. If a child needs substitutions because of a medical or dietary condition, contact the school for further information. “This institution is an equal opportunity provider.”
This section of the newspaper is published the first and third Wednesday of the month. Information about community happenings or events should be sent to Susan Marshall at jbars1@earthlink.net or P.O. Box 459, Morristown, AZ 85342. Please send the Thursday prior to those dates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.