By Jane Summers
Sun Correspondent
The Congress Food Pantry is in need of holiday donations. Food Pantry Director Dale Haller thanks everyone in advance for their support.
The Food Pantry needs canned foods, packaged foods, and pastas. Especially needed are those foods that anyone would want for their Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner. The Pantry helps over 100 families each week; the need is great. Donations can be left at the Congress Community Church, 27420 Santa Fe Road, or at the Congress Fire Hall. Monetary donations can be mailed to Congress Community Church, PO Box 203, Congress, AZ 85332; indicate “ for the Food Pantry” on checks. Think about making this donation in lieu of or in addition to donations to Turkey Tuesday; direct donations stay in the community. Donate before Nov. 20 for Thanksgiving meals, and before Dec. 18 for Christmas meals. For questions about donations, or those wish to donate actual turkey(s), call Haller at (928) 427-9537.
The Weaver Mountains Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a Holiday Festival of Lights Decorating Contest that includes the Congress community. Congress residents and businesses are encouraged to decorate their homes and businesses with festive lights and decor to win a prize. Entries must be received by Dec. 9, and judging will be held on Monday, Dec. 16. Entry forms are available in Congress at the Congress Library and at the Country Book Nook. Entry fee is $5, and prizes are first, $50 gift certificate; second, $30 gift certificate; third, $20 gift certificate. Best in Business: $50 gift certificate. Entries must be mailed to the Chamber in Yarnell, so plan ahead and get yours in early.
Computer Whiz of AZ, Shannon Smith, has announced two free computer classes to be held at 1 p.m. at the Congress Library this month. On Thursday, Nov. 7, learn how to open and view, schedule and send holiday, birthday, or any reason electronic e-cards. On Thursday, Nov. 21, learn how to upload photos from your smart phone to your computer using iCloud, Dropbox, or USB cable. Shannon states these free classes are for Microsoft PC users and are held when there are three or more confirmed students signed up by noon Wednesday, the day before the class. Call the library at (928) 427-3945 or stop by to sign up for a class.
In addition at the library: For those not around when the change was made, the library is now open an additional day each week: Tuesday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. has been added to open hours. Also, Crafternoons crafting sessions are held every Wednesday from 2 - 3 p.m. It is good opportunity to both be crafty and visit with neighbors. For the next couple of months holiday crafts will be featured.
The Congress Community Clinic, which is next door to the library, is open Mondays through Thursdays from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.; it is closed from noon to 1 p.m. each day for lunch. Appointments may be made by calling (928) 668-1833. The Clinic does not provide for walk-ins, but the Community Clinic in Wickenburg (same number) does usually provide same-day appointments. A new service being provided to Congress residents is the pharmacy located in the Congress Community Clinic; it is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Call (928) 668-5502 for information or to request a refill.
Congress Seniors Citizens, Inc. will hold a board meeting in the Resource Center across from the fire hall at 5 p.m. on Nov. 14. Members of the public are invited to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.