By Deb Miller
Sun Correspondent
Congress Public Library’s Mary Ann Paulic would like to thank everyone who participated in the “Apple for a Teacher” program. Teachers received everything that was requested, plus a few more items. The library is planning to schedule it again sometime in January.
A free computer class will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19 that will cover backing up computers by using external hard drives, flash drives or the cloud. Register for this class by noon Wednesday, Sept. 18. Computer classes for Escapee members at North Ranch will start in October. Classes are for Microsoft PC users and will proceed when there are three or more confirmed students. Sign up by calling the library at (928) 427-3945. North Ranch Escapee members may register by using the sign-up sheet in the clubhouse kitchen.
Crafternoon sessions for creativity and social fun are held from 2 to 3 p.m. every Wednesday afternoon at the library. A book discussion meeting will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12. The library’s location is 26750 S. Santa Fe Road in Congress.
Healthy Living Club is a whole food plant-based potluck and book/video discussion group that meets once a month in Peeples Valley and Prescott. Each month a book or video is listed as the club selection for reading or viewing prior to attending a potluck gathering. At the potluck attendees discuss what they have read or watched and enjoy a whole food plant-based meal together. Topics explored by the club include healthy diet, environmental impact, cruelty-free lifestyle, zero waste concepts and much more. Visit the Healthy Living Club website at www.healthy-living-club.com to learn more. Join the private Facebook group for members at https://www.facebook.com/groups/wfpbhealthylivingclub/.
Calling all Adopt a Highway volunteers! National Clean Up Day is coming up Saturday, Sept. 21. It will be a day set aside for individuals and organizations to unite for the purpose of reducing litter in their communities in every part of the world. Last year Adopt a Highway groups came out around the state to clean up their adopted highway segments. The effort succeeded in a collection of more than 200 bags of trash. Adopt a Highway volunteer groups are encouraged to participate by contacting their ADOT district office to schedule a cleanup. Participating groups must report their litter within three days so that litter collection results may be shared with volunteers. The Adopt a Highway team plans to visit as many volunteer groups around the state as logistics allow. Contact Mary Currie with the Arizona Department of Transportation Adopt a Highway Programs by email at mcurrie@azdot.gov or call (620) 712-4358.
