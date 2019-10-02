By Jane Summers
Sun Correspondent
Rowle Simmons, Yavapai County Supervisor for District 1, has announced that there will be a Congress Town Hall Meeting from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 10, at the Congress Fire Station, 26733 Santa Fe Road. Simmons will be discussing the Yavapai County budget and will give department updates from Development Services, Public Works, and Community Health Services. The Sheriff’s Office will be presenting statistics for the area. If you have questions, contact Barbara Fox-Thomas, Simmons’ executive assistant at (928) 771-3206 or web.bos.district1@yavapai.us.
Congress Fire District is pleased to announce that a number of department members attended Arizona State Fire School and completed courses. Sarilda Grantham and Nicole Lema completed Ropes1; Roger Agular, Rafael Davalos, and Luis Pascual completed vehicle extrication; Justin Maggs completed basic fire; Vincent Rodriguez completed T.I.M. and T.I.M. instructor. Congratulations to all.
Computer Whiz of AZ, Shannon Smith, has announced two free computer classes to be held at 1 p.m. at the Congress Library this month. On Thursday, October 3, learn how to create personalized free music radio stations on Pandora, and on Thursday, October 24, learn how to take the mystery out of purchasing a new all-in-one, whether desktop, laptop, or tablet. Shannon states these free classes are for Microsoft PC users and are held when there are 3 or more confirmed students signed up by Wednesday noon, the day before the class. Call the library at 427-3945 or stop by to sign up for a class in which you are interested. Thanks to Shannon for providing this service!
Also at the library: Crafternoons crafting sessions are held every Wednesday from 2 to 3 p.m. It is good opportunity to both be crafty and visit with neighbors.
Congress Seniors Citizens, Inc. will hold a board meeting in the Resource Center across from the fire hall at 5 p.m. on October 10. Members of the public are invited to attend.
Residents are reminded that the Resource Center is open Thursday from 9 to 1 p.m. Volunteers at the Center can provide assistance with AHCCCS and Nutrition Assistance applications, unemployment, social security, and other programs. The Center is at 26750 Santa Fe Drive and the phone is 928-427-9726.
Planning ahead, the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors has announced the 2019 Congress Community Clean-up will take place on October 17, 18, 19 and 24, 25 , 26. During this period there is no charge for disposal of yard waste, bagged trash, appliances, auto batteries, tires, and furniture. Details will appear in the Congress column on October 16.
On Sunday, September 22, Epiphany Lutheran Church honored Bernice Werdin of Wittmann, AZ with a luncheon celebrating her 102nd birthday. She is from Janesville, MN, has two sons, is a retired nurse, and is currently living with her son Pastor Greg Werdin who is pastor of Epiphany Lutheran Church in Congress.
A word from your columnist: I am Jane Summers and previously wrote this column from 2006-2018. Personal circumstances caused me to resign the position about 10 months ago, however I recently asked if I might resume the role of correspondent, and was accepted. Anyone with news of interest to the Congress community is asked to send information to PO Box 569, Congress 85332 or email to summersgandj@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.