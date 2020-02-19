By Denise Mundy
Sun Correspondent
The Aguila School boys and girls basketball teams would like to thank everyone, especially parents, friends, and Aguila staff for a good basketball season this year. Our Lady Eagles were first runners up and the boys team placed third in the Central Mountain Tournament held Jan. 31 at the Wickenburg Event Center.
Thank you Arizona State Rep. Joanne Osborne for visiting Aguila School on Feb. 7. It was an honor to have her tour our campus and speak to some of our students. We shared some academic successes and some of the educational challenges we face with Osborne.
Aguila School teachers and personnel are so proud to present our 12 Spelling Bee finalists. Students from third - eighth grade took part in this year’s school district spelling competition, which took place Jan. 28. The Spelling Bee champion is Claudia Tenorio. This is her second year in a row as champion. Ashley Pascual was runner up.
Tenorio will go on to the Regional Spelling Bee contest on Saturday, Feb. 22 in Glendale to compete with other winners around the state.
To our Spelling Bee judges, we thank you.
