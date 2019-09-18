By Deb Miller
Sun Correspondent
Yarnell Public Library offers Reader’s Delight Book Chat on the second Monday of each month from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Readers are invited to the library to discuss whatever books they are reading and to share their reading experience with others. Coffee and cookies will be available.
The library presents, in conjunction with Club Yarnell, Munch and Learn on Tuesday, Sept. 24. Come have lunch at the Yarnell Regional Community Center from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Then go to the library for courtesy coffee and dessert from 12:30-1:30 p.m. to listen to local author Lola Chiantaretto talk about her book.
Yavapai County’s Developmental Services Department invites the community to its next Meet Us at the Library outreach event held at Yarnell Public Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25. The format is a casual question-and-answer event where Developmental Services staff members answer general questions on building, zoning, permitting and department topics. Follow the department on Facebook at: Yavapai County Development Services Department.
Contact the library at (928) 427-3191 to register and learn more about any of these events.
Model Creek School will have a fifth - eighth-grade field trip to Yavapai College Performing Arts Center from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25.
The school requests donated supplies including copy paper, forehead digital thermometer, Kleenex, paper towels, Lysol disinfecting wipes, cough drops, mouse pads for the computer lab, dry erase markers and dry erase erasers. Anyone who would like to volunteer at the school is invited to call Mrs. Hurst at (928) 427-3347 for more information. Contact the school online at www.modelcreekschool.org.
Healthy Living Club is a whole food plant-based potluck and book/video discussion group that meets once a month in Peeples Valley and Prescott. Each month a book or video is listed as the club selection for reading or viewing prior to attending a potluck gathering. At the potluck attendees discuss what they have read or watched and enjoy a whole food plant-based meal together. Visit the Healthy Living Club website at www.healthy-living-club.com to learn more. Join the private Facebook group for members at https://www.facebook.com/groups/wfpbhealthylivingclub/.
American Legion Post 79 offers burgers from 5-7 p.m. Thursdays. Friday dinners are from 5-7 p.m., followed by karaoke until 11 p.m. These events are open to the public.
In conjunction with the Yarnell/Peeples Valley Historical Society and the chamber of commerce, Yarnell Regional Community Center’s Club Yarnell offers a presentation on Yarnell history and influences of the past 50 years. This event will take place from 6-8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27.
A country fair with a variety of games and events is planned at the community center from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21.
Club Yarnell events are free and open to everyone. Call Jerry Florman for ideas, details and to offer a program at (602) 388-1679. Visit the community center’s website at https://yarnellcommunitycenter.org/.
