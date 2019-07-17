Susan Marshall
Sun Correspondent
Morristown Elementary teachers return to school, Wednesday, July 31 and will have two new teachers to the staff; third grade teacher, Mr. Timothy Johnson and special education teacher, Mrs. Christina Spear.
Morristown Elementary’s “Back to School Night” will be Monday, Aug. 5, from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m. to allow students and parents the opportunity to meet with their prospective teacher(s).
Morristown Elementary Students return to school and to a four day school week schedule, Monday through Thursday for the 2019-2020 school year on Tuesday, Aug. 6. The daily schedule will be 8 a.m. - 3:15 p.m. Office hours will remain the same, 7:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. For more information call the school at (623) 546-5100.
Breakfast and lunch are offered free during the school year, with breakfast served 7:40 - 8 a.m. and lunch starting at 11:30 a.m.( Milk is offered with all meals). Students arriving at school late (after 8 a.m.) will not be served breakfast. These guidelines are necessary to allow the cook time to prepare for lunch and children to be in their classrooms on time. Program benefits and services are available to all children without regard to race, sex, handicap, age or national origin. If a child has been determined by a doctor to be handicapped and it would prevent the child from eating the regular school meal, the school will make any substitutions prescribed by the doctor. When a substitution is needed, there will be no extra charge for the meal. If a child needs substitutions because of a medical or dietary condition, contact the school for further information. “This institution is an equal opportunity provider.”
The Morristown Elementary School is accepting donations of school supplies. While shopping this Summer, remember the Morristown Elementary School by picking up a few extra boxes of kleenex/tissues, xerox/copy paper, three-hole punch lined paper (college and wide ruled), hand sanitizers, sanitizing wipes, crayons, washable markers, mechanical pencils, colored construction paper and back packs (for less privileged children). Call the school office at (623) 546-5100 for more information and any additional items needed.
The PTSA is collecting “Box Tops” for the Morristown School District. These can be found on products like Ziploc storage bags, Betty Crocker products, General Mills cereals, Hefty products, Nature Valley and many more. The PTSA submits these once a month and receives 10 cents per box top submitted. The funds received are used to supply books, computers, playground equipment and more that the school needs. “Box Tops” can be dropped off at the school or have a student give them to his or her teacher. For more information about “Box Tops” go to http://www.boxtops4education.com.
