The Aguila Eye
By Denise Mundy
The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Department brought tons of back to school supplies, backpacks, and supplies needed from Kindergarten through Grade 12 on Saturday, Aug. 3 for distribution at the Party they held the following day. The supplies were left at the fire station until party day.
On Sunday, Aug. 4 the Back to School Party was held at Tom Walden Park. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Department arrived with eight hair stylists from D’Image and several officers in one of their buses to help set up and enjoy the kids. Haircuts were given to about 57 children and a few adults free of charge. The sheriff’s deputies brought and cooked hamburgers and hot dogs for all who attended. Air Evac flew in with their helicopter. Games were played all day and the Aguila Volunteer Fire Department donated two water slides that were set up for the kids to enjoy along with putting one of their fire hoses on mist so the kids could all get wet. About 150 people attended the event.
The Aguila Library’s summer reading program was more of a success this year with an increase of 39 percent of persons finishing over last year.
One Aguila resident recently read ‘The Night Window’ by Dean Koontz and was excited to have ‘Aguila’ mentioned twice in this New York’s best seller. Wickenburg was also mentioned. This book is the fifth in a series of Jane Hawk books.
