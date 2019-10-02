By Deb Miller
Sun Correspondent
A chili dinner and bingo night fundraiser will be held to pay for automatic door openers for Peeples Valley fire station bay doors. The dinner will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Model Creek School. Chili and vegetable soup will be served at 5:10 p.m. with first bingo beginning at 6 p.m. Chili supper tickets are $8 each or two for $15. No tickets will be sold at the door so please contact Marcie Theokas at (623) 910-0338, Pam Kellmann at (928) 273-4413 or Judy Garner at (928) 899-7355 to purchase tickets. Bingo cards will be sold at the event. Bring daubers or buy them for $1. The event will feature cash prizes, door prizes, gift certificates and a 50/50 raffle. Must be 21 or older to play bingo or participate in the 50/50 raffle.
The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 79 Yarnell post will hold its 2019 annual craft boutique from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19 featuring all hand-made items. Home-made Indian fry bread will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and other home-baked goods will be for sale as well. The legion is located at 22911 Looka Way in Yarnell. Contact (928) 427-3735 to learn more or to become a vendor.
Yarnell Public Library offers a free computer class from 1 to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15 on how to create hilarious photos and videos on smartphones using the Snapchat app. Another class will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct 29 on finding and scheduling holiday electronic e-cards. These classes are for Microsoft PC users, and commence when there are three or more confirmed students. Sign up at the library by phoning (928) 427-3191 by noon on Monday the day before classes.
The library offers Readers Delight Book Chat on the second Monday of each month from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Readers are invited to the library to discuss whatever books they are reading and to share their reading experience with others. Coffee and cookies will be available. Contact the library at (928) 427-3191 to register and learn more about any of these events.
Model Creek School will have an Octoberfest movie night from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4. A PTSO meeting will be held from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9, with a school board meeting set for 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10. Fall break runs from Tuesday, Oct. 15 through Friday, Oct. 18. On Tuesday, Oct. 22 PTSO pizza order forms and money are due.
The school would like to give a big thank you to the Peeples Valley – Yarnell Historical Society for coordinating a visit by a cowboy poet. Gary Sprague and Dusty sang and performed, and the children learned a lot about cowboys and horses.
The school requests donated supplies including copy paper, forehead digital thermometer, mouse pads for the computer lab, dry erase markers and dry erase erasers, colored pencils, and masking and packing tape. Anyone who would like to volunteer at the school is invited to call Mrs. Hurst at (928) 427-3347 for more information. Contact the school online at www.modelcreekschool.org.
Healthy Living Club is a whole food plant-based potluck and book/video discussion group that meets once a month in Peeples Valley and Prescott. Each month a book or video is listed as the club selection for reading or viewing prior to attending a potluck gathering. At the potluck attendees discuss what they have read or watched and enjoy a whole food plant-based meal together. Come learn important new lifestyle information and get healthy together! Visit the Healthy Living Club website at www.healthy-living-club.com to learn more. Join the private Facebook group for members at https://www.facebook.com/groups/wfpbhealthylivingclub/.
