Susan Marshall
Sun Correspondent
With the new school year starting, Morristown Elementary has undergone several new changes over the summer with an upgraded security system in the school that includes cameras and secured entrance doors. The front office has been modified, the interior walls of the school wings have been painted, the teachers’ lounge has a complete make over, along with many other make overs throughout the interior of the school.
A big thank you goes out to the Radiant Church, their crew, our teachers and staff and the Morristown community volunteers for all their work on the Campus Cleanup/Beautification Day hosted by Radiant Church held on Saturday, July, 13.
Wickenburg Community Hospital is providing free athletics physicals on Friday, August 9 from noon to 5:00 p.m. at the Nadaburg Clinic at 32919 Center Street in Wittman, Arizona. A physical evaluation form will need to be completed and the child will need to be escorted with a parent or guardian when they come to the clinic. A physical can be a great screener to determine any challenges to athletic participation. Call the school office for more information at (623) 546-5100.
Another thank you to the General Federated Womens Club of Morristown for catering breakfast for the returning teachers and staff on Wednesday, July 31. The theme was “Just Breathe” and the menu included bagels and cream cheese, fresh fruit kabobs, yogurt, cheese sticks, chocolate banana bread, pumpkin bread, muffins, honey butter, juice and coffee.
The Governing Board will meet Monday, August 12 at 6 p.m. in the Morristown School Library. Parents and community are welcome to attend.
The next PTSA meeting will be at 5 p.m. in the Morristown School Library on Monday, August 19. The PTSA hosts events and fundraisers that help support needed programs and equipment for the school. All are welcome to come and learn how you can be involved in this very important group that supports the school.
Breakfast and lunch are offered free during the school year, with breakfast served 7:40 a.m. to 8 a.m. and lunch starting at 11:30 a.m.( Milk is offered with all meals). Students arriving at school late (after 8 a.m.) will not be served breakfast. These guidelines are necessary to allow the cook time to prepare for lunch and children to be in their classrooms on time. Program benefits and services are available to all children without regard to race, sex, handicap, age or national origin. If a child has been determined by a doctor to be handicapped and it would prevent the child from eating the regular school meal, the school will make any substitutions prescribed by the doctor. When a substitution is needed, there will be no extra charge for the meal. If a child needs substitutions because of a medical or dietary condition, contact the school for further information. “This institution is an equal opportunity provider.”
This section of the newspaper is published the first and third Wednesday of the month. Information about community happenings or events should be sent to Susan Marshall at jbars1@earthlink.net or P.O. Box 459, Morristown, AZ 85342. Please send the Thursday prior to those dates.
