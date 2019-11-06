Salome had its annual Dick Wick Hall parade on Oct. 12 to celebrate the founding of the town. Many students from Salome High School attended, some were in the high school’s float which represented our clubs and other organizations: NHS, Student Council, FBLA, Green Crew, Art Club and Lettermen’s. Students were also involved in 4-H on the McMullen Valley 4-H club float. After the parade, there was a dinner held at the Salome Lions Club where many students could be spotted hanging out with friends or eating with their families.
Moving from the community to school sports, the volleyball girls went into their next game against Anthem Prep, on the 18th, with a record of six wins, five losses. They round out the season with four more games. Their last home games were on October 18th and October 22nd. These two games added another win and another lose to their record.
The ladies had a particularly exciting game on October 11th against the Lady Sultans. Bagdad came out strong and won the first two sets, but the Lady Frogs made a strong come back and won the last three sets, winning the game. The girls are on track to make it to the 1A West Regional Championship.
Their first regional game was Nov. 1.
The football season has been going well. Mr. McCarty, the head coach, summed up the season so far: “They’re preparing well and working hard. We’re definitely making it to playoffs, which will be determined Friday, October 18th. We’re going to have a home playoff game which will be awesome for the community!”
The first playoff game of the season will be Nov. 1 at the Salome High School football field! The Frogs did indeed go on to win that Oct. 18 game and played Nov. 1 in the first round of playoffs for state.
