By Jane Summers
Sun Correspondent
Cancellations and postponements abound in this age of “stay at home” and coronavirus.
• All classes and activities at the Congress Library are canceled for the immediate future and until further notice.
• Congress Single Seniors lunches are canceled for the time being.
• The Congress Fire District Poker Run, previously scheduled for Saturday, April 4, has been postponed for now; at this time the Poker Run is rescheduled for Saturday, May 16.
There is additional information regarding the Congress Library. It is currently closed to the public. All in-person services including curbside pickup of books and DVDs are suspended until further notice. Reference is available by phone or email. WiFi is available outside the library. Those using that access can either use the YFL-secure connection, for which the password is YavL1br@ry, or the PFL-Guest connection for which no password is required. Check for online resources at http://ycfld.org/onlineresources. Call for more information, (928) 427-3945.
Nichols West is posting daily on their Facebook page their hours for take-out. Phone is (928) 427-0235. Phone for Terry Lynn’s Place dba Depot Bbq is (928) 427-6355 should you wish to inquire about take-out from there.
The community thanks the Weaver Mountain Estates HOA for doing their annual highway cleanup of SR 71 from SR 89 to Paso del Sol on March 18. It looks great.
The Congress School Board has two four-year seats which will be up for election in November 2020. These seats are currently filled by Brianna Barksdale and Kent McGrew. Tim Carter, Yavapai County school superintendent, would like to let the public know that the elections packets are now available at Yavapai County Education Service Agency Office located at 2970 Centerpointe E Dr. Prescott, AZ 86301. Make an appointment with Jenn Nelson prior to pick up to ensure she will be in the office to assist with any questions. Call her at (928) 442-5138 or jenn.nelson@yavapai.us.
