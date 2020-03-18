By Jane Summers
Sun Correspondent
Employees of the Congress Fire District are hard at work planning for their eighth annual Off-Road Poker Run which on Saturday, April 4. The route will be a 40+ mile loop and entries will cost $20 per hand, with unlimited entries per vehicle. Lunch will be included in the cost, and there will be a raffle and door prize drawings.
All off-road vehicles will be welcome. This is a fun, alcohol-free event and one to add to the calendar.
The Poker Run is used to generate funds for the fire department’s personal safety equipment fund. The District is looking for sponsors to offset costs incurred in putting on the Poker Run. Money will be used to purchase food, print tee-shirts, and cover any other out of pocket expenses.
Any money not needed to cover the cost of the Poker Run will be put directly into the department’s equipment fund to be used for personal protective equipment and other safety equipment.
In addition to sponsors, the department is asking for donations of any kind to be put in our door prize drawing. This can be any item or items of your choice.
For more information or sponsorship details contact the fire district at (928) 427-3336 or find them on Facebook at Congress Fire District.
The Congress Library has announced it is closed until further notice due to the COVID-19 situation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.