Susan Marshall
Sun Correspondent
The GFWC Morristown Volunteer Library, located in the Old Main building between the Morristown Elementary School and Morristown post office on Rockaway Hills, will re-open, Tuesday, Sept. 17 with its winter hours being, Tuesdays 3 - 5 p.m. and Thursdays 3 to 5:30 p.m. All staff are volunteers and volunteers are always welcome. Contact Linda de Berge at (602) 509-1012, for more information.
Donations of the following will also be accepted at the library: empty pill bottles with lids and with the prescription removed or blacked out (in association with Doctors without Borders); aluminum can pull tabs (in association with the Ronald McDonald house); plastic bottle caps; plastic and paper grocery bags, canned and dried food (in association with the Saguaro Janes in Wittman); used jet ink cartridges; used prescription eye glasses, used A,B,C,D and 9 Volt batteries; used light bulbs and remember those Box Tops for Education for the PTSA of Morristown Elementary.
GFWC Morristown is now registering team members for the 11th annual Walk to Boot Breast Cancer to be held on Sunday, Oct. 20 at the Ortega Parking Lot in downtown Wickenburg. This year’s theme is “Wickenburg Walks to Boot Breast Cancer!” Team members can walk one or three and a half miles, or even sleep in and still be part of the team. Walk proceeds benefit the Pink Ribbon Angels, a non-profit providing diagnostics for under and uninsured men and women. People can register on line at wickenburbootsbreastcancer.org or pick up a registration form at the Morristown Post Office. Deadlines are Wednesday, Sept. 25 to receive a t-shirts and Saturday, Oct. 12 to count towards team awards. Call Bernadine McCollum at (623)341-5977 for more information.
Last year’s Team GFWC Morristown for the second year in a row, won the trophy for most donations and first place for most team members.
The Morristown PTSA will be providing apple pies, apple cake, apple butter and making churned apple cider on site for sale at the Date Creek Ranch Apple Festival on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 7 and 8, from 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. Proceeds from the baked goods and cider at this event, supports field trips for the Morristown Elementary students. Also included in the fun, is picking apples and visiting the petting zoo. Tools, wheel barrows and boxes are provided by Date Creek Ranch. Date Creek Ranch is located approximately 36 minutes (23.2 miles) North of Wickenburg on US-93. At the huge sign, turn right onto Stanton Rd. (unpaved).
School will be closed Monday, Sept. 2 in observance of Labor Day.
This section of the newspaper is published the first and third Wednesday of the month. Information about community happenings or events should be sent to Susan Marshall at jbars1@earthlink.net or P.O. Box 459, Morristown, AZ 85342. Send the Thursday prior to those dates.
