Susan Marshall
Sun Correspondent
The PTSA will be sponsoring its first car wash at the Sundance Pizza Restaurant in Wickenburg on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Students are looking forward to cleaning up your car or truck. Proceeds from the carwash support the Eighth-Grade Trip in the spring.
Congratulations to the new Morristown Elementary Student Council Officers for 2019 through 2020: Lauren Weber (President), Reagyn Smith (Vice President), Maddie Weber (Secretary), Savannah Glaze (Treasurer).
The Morristown PTSA would like to thank all the staff, teachers and community volunteers who helped in making the Apple Festival held at Date Creek Ranch on Saturday and Sunday, Sept 7-8, a great success and a lot of fun with homemade apple pies, apple cakes, apple butter, other special treats and fresh, made on the spot, apple cider. Proceeds from this event supports field trips for Morristown Elementary students.
The next Morristown Elementary School Volleyball games are Wednesday, Sept. 18 (home) against Canon at 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 24 (away - in the Round Gym) at Christian Academy at 4 p.m.,Thursday, Sept. 26 (home) against Festival at 3:30 p.m. and Tuesday, Oct. 1 (away) against Congress at 4 p.m. Snacks are needed for the home game concession stand. Sales from the concession stand support the sports department through the PTSA.
PTSA collects Box Tops 4 Education all year long. Box Tops is changing to fit today’s families. The new and improved Box Tops mobile app uses state-of-the-art technology to scan your store receipt, find participating products and instantly add Box Tops to your school’s earnings online. Cut and clip Boxtops are still being accepted and can be dropped off at the school or at the GFWC Morristown Library on Tuesday afternoons in Sept. from 3 to 5 p.m. Visit the Box Tops 4 Education website www.boxtops4education.com for additional information.
Breakfast and lunch are offered free during the school year, with breakfast served 7:40 a.m. to 8 a.m. and lunch starting at 11:30 a.m.( Milk is offered with all meals). Students arriving at school late (after 8 a.m.) will not be served breakfast. These guidelines are necessary to allow the cook time to prepare for lunch and children to be in their classrooms on time. Program benefits and services are available to all children without regard to race, sex, handicap, age or national origin. If a child has been determined by a doctor to be handicapped and it would prevent the child from eating the regular school meal, the school will make any substitutions prescribed by the doctor. When a substitution is needed, there will be no extra charge for the meal. If a child needs substitutions because of a medical or dietary condition, contact the school for further information. “This institution is an equal opportunity provider.”
This section of the newspaper is published the first and third Wednesday of the month. Information about community happenings or events should be sent to Susan Marshall at jbars1@earthlink.net or P.O. Box 459, Morristown, AZ 85342. Send the Thursday prior to those dates.
